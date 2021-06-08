John Costello: Israeli oppression fostered rise of Hamas

Dear Editor: In his letter, “Nichols ignores Hamas and Iran culpability,” Joseph Davis says that “Hamas and Iran … alone are responsible for the perpetual suffering in Gaza.”
It’s Davis who makes palpable, with his incredible claim, the numbing effect on the humanity of not only Palestinians and Israelis but all who are “perpetually” witnessing Israel’s decades-long occupation and illegal conquest and annexation of Palestine.
It’s true that Hamas’ legitimate resistance demands great sacrifice from Palestinians, and I’ll grant that Palestinians have “no jobs, no education and no future.” But Palestinians began electing Hamas leadership 15 years ago because Israel undermined, at every moment it would be most damaging, the Palestinian Authority, which Israel itself endorsed as a “peace partner,” as if the endorsement alone, of leadership that effectively administered the occupation for Israel, wasn’t enough to lose them the people’s trust.
The recent violence was a perfect example. Israeli authorities had been instigating or allowing intensifying provocations of Palestinians in Jerusalem for many weeks. This led to a cancellation of upcoming Palestinian elections by the PA, which led to widespread condemnation of it and an opportunity for Hamas to once again prove itself the strong horse and true leader to an increasingly outraged population.
Davis seems to see Israel as a reluctant defender of its innocent population, and I see its leadership far more cynically, but fact are facts. And when you assemble cause and affect over the course of this century, it’s hard not to see that the goal of turning the noble idea of a Palestine with a “future” according to law into an untenable mirage has nearly been achieved. To paraphrase our elder statesman: “If Israel didn’t have Hamas, it would have to invent it”.
If not that, then at least they’ve given it every opportunity to thrive.
John Costello
McFarland
