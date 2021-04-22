John Costello: Israel uses its weight to skew U.S. foreign policy in its favor

Dear Editor: After attacking an Iranian cargo vessel, Israel has sabotaged an Iranian nuclear facility, both with the clear purpose of sabotaging President Biden’s agenda to return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action agreement which was effectively trading international normalization with Iran for their agreement to halt steps toward nuclear weapons development.
There is disagreement among foreign policy experts about the long-term viability of the “treaty,” which is what it is, despite our reluctance to regard Iran as deserving of the honor, but there is zero evidence that Iran wasn’t upholding their obligations. And President Biden was preparing to deliver on a campaign promise to re-engage, which would clearly be pivotal to our national security interests in the Middle East, at least.
In 2000, after the Israeli prime minister provoked Palestinians, with an armed incursion into a revered holy place, leading to the "Second Intifada," or resistance movement against the Israeli occupation of Palestine, some Palestinians tragically lynched two Israeli army reservists.
That provocation to violence, prior to a U.S. presidential election, has been a template for similar provocations every U.S. presidential election cycle since, saving George W. Bush’s second in 2004. 2008, 2012, 2014 (a midterm sabotage of Obama’s peace initiative) and 2016; nothing. And why not? How about carte blanche on settlement expansion, including into Syria’s Golan Heights, our embassy moving into disputed East Jerusalem and every indication that Israel would be relieved of its threat from the Islamic Republic of Iran; one way or the other with more to come.
So far President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken have signaled routinely full support for Israel in of all its pursuits but for its quest to eliminate Iran as a threat. This time Israel’s using its weight to, once again, skew our foreign policy in its perceived favor.
John Costello
McFarland
