Dear Editor: It is perfectly natural that Palestinians celebrated while Israelis protested two weeks ago, when a ceasefire was reached forestalling another war in Gaza. If there was a role reversal tomorrow and Palestine occupied Israel perhaps not so with them, because Palestinians have learned, through 70 years of oppression and constant hardship, death and destruction, to hate war. But this generation’s lesson would fade with the next, because their children would lead privileged lives built on the land and the backs of others whose humanness they would learn to disregard.
On the other hand, if indeed the roles were magically reversed, Israelis would be forced to go backward. They would lose their material advantage and military dominance. They would become who they once were: landless refugees, reviled and oppressed but strengthened within. They would learn again that striving for peace and justice meant contentment, security and a chance to grow inwardly and outwardly by enriching and broadening the societies they touched.
Israelis could — by settling for what is only fair and just, by obeying the law and righting a wrong, by simply following the Golden Rule, by doing what only they have the power to do — regain the contentment and security they once cherished. They would then belong as good neighbors, instead of living this terribly destructive delusion that domination of territory equates to belonging and building a better world.
John Costello
McFarland
