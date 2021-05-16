John Costello: If we're against genocide we should look at Palestine

Dear Editor: Following the President’s official recognition of the Armenian genocide, John Nichols shared that it was something “he waited his entire life to hear” because Biden “put America on the right side of history” when he recognized the truth.
I confess I didn’t even know about it for much of my life, and honestly, issues over 100 years old don’t usually hit me in the gut. But I can still empathize when I think about a somewhat similar obsession of my own. Or rather I could if the president were to use similar language about it, because as Nichols puts it, “the language of denial is so insidious.”
America has denied the true nature of this issue for so long, generations have grown old, ignorant of truths so important to grasp, that our democracy is imperiled, in good measure due to their absence. We’ve spent those generations held hostage morally, ethically and politically, to a set of false narratives that render us unable to resolve issues which can only be resolved if we follow the truth. But our minds have been kept in the dark.
Nichols cites Raphael Lemkin as the originator of the term genocide, so it seems appropriate to quote him: “More often (genocide) refers to a coordinated plan aimed at destruction of the essential foundations of the life of national groups so that these groups wither and die like plants that have suffered a blight.”
A creeping genocide, that beguiles with facetious agreements and poison-pill peace-plans designed to fail but provide plausible denial of the obvious goal of conquest.
I wonder if a president will tell the truth about the erasing of Palestine before it’s gone. He still could. This isn’t history yet. These are current events and America can still find itself on the right side of history.
John Costello
McFarland
