John Costello: Courts fail to hold Trump accountable for Jan. 6 riot

Dear Editor: It appears that, like our Republican senators, who acquitted Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 certification riot, the federal courts are effectively judging that he’s not responsible for the rioters' behavior. The court’s reasoning is that Trump didn’t have the authority to order the rioters into action, so the rioters can’t claim they were obeying orders, rendering Trump’s role immaterial. That’s ironic, because Republican senators spent the last four years arguing that Trump had the authority to do as he liked and they nurtured a political climate wherein obedience of Trump was essential to protecting America from the liberal left. Still, the court says the rioters should have known better.
A fair assessment of the rioters and Trump supporters in general, reveals a mentality that is not only incapable of discerning that Trump’s urgings should not be obeyed but that, predictably, they would be. So then, if the president gives directives he is authorized to give as commander in chief and his orders are disobeyed and we face calamity, whose fault is that?
I think it’s fair to say it would again be his “suckers” who’re to blame and any confusion on their part would be irrelevant because confusion is ignorance and ignorance of the law is no excuse for breaking it, even if having a Senate full of expert legal advisers is.
Perhaps the framers' most noble designs for the country are not reflected in this case, but at least the unique standing of rich, white, male landholders was upheld.
John Costello
McFarland
