John Costello: Could Biden have done more about Gaza?

Dear Editor: There isn’t consensus in the Democratic Party that President Joe Biden did the best he could to halt the violence in Gaza. A very concise analysis of the order of events and Biden’s response as they unfolded was in Axios on May 22 from Israeli journalist Barak Ravid. In “11 days, 8 calls and a ceasefire; Inside Biden’s response to the Gaza crisis,” Ravid explains the diplomatic challenges Biden had before him and his actions behind the scenes.
Good sources told Ravid that on May 9 Biden had asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to dial back on the activity that appeared to be provoking violence, but he was rebuffed. On May 10 police attacked the al-Aqsa Mosque and Netanyahu began addressing Biden’s issues. What Biden didn’t ask for and what didn’t happen was for police to be called back from the Mosque compound.
So, as Hamas and history clearly predicted, Hamas fired rockets at Jerusalem and Israel attacked Gaza in what both declared acts of self-defense. Ravid draws no conclusions about why the day after Biden’s request, the one request made by Hamas was ignored.
The article goes on about Biden’s diplomatic wrangling to attain a ceasefire, and Ravid leaves it up to us to conclude whether Biden should have acted more swiftly and strongly to avoid more carnage, or if he was wise to give Netanyahu some latitude.
Netanyahu got what he wanted on May 10. And as for Biden’s performance, I suppose it could have been worse had Biden riled Bibi. But I have to wonder what he would have done if 250 Israelis were dying over the 11 days he took to be diplomatic.
John Costello
McFarland
