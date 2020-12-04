John Costello: Conservatives will guarantee your freedoms, even if it kills you

Dear editor: Late, the night before Thanksgiving, the Supreme Court of the United States extended the dividing line between right and left, rural and urban, and the 1st and 10th Amendments. The five conservative justices took it upon themselves, with a lawsuit filed by two Orthodox synagogues and the Brooklyn Diocese, to set a precedent on the right of states to limit the free exercise of civil rights, in order to safeguard the public.
They found New York can’t set stricter guidelines for places of worship than for secular establishments qualifying as essential, meaning religion is essential, it would appear. Even Justice Roberts, a conservative, sided with the liberal justices and questioned the wisdom of curtailing the state’s ability to establish public safety guidelines in a pandemic. That, especially because the guidelines had been lifted by court time.
Justice Kavanaugh disagreed. His opinion was that even though the matter before them was now a moot point, the court should act preemptively in lieu of another challenge.
Now that seems an awful lot like legislating from the bench to me, and an intrusion into a state’s rights.
The plaintiffs had basically charged that New York was persecuting them because certain Orthodox Jewish communities had flagrantly and repeatedly violated the guidelines. New York countered that restrictions levied on houses of worship were far more lenient than those on similar secular gatherings, i.e. athletic and entertainment.
But there is the rub, eh? They are not considered similar. Special accommodation is codified (law), in all the branches of government, including SCOTUS, despite a supposedly strict reading of the text, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion."
You see, the conservatives in the Supreme Court and in the Congress, as well as in the White House are going to guarantee your freedoms, even if it kills you.
John Costello
McFarland
