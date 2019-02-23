Dear Editor: Recently CNN’s new acquisition, “Unfiltered” host S.E. Cupp, wrote a damning article about apparently anti-Semitic remarks by freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. Cupp referred to Omar’s response to a tweet expressing consternation at Congress’ seeming preference for defending Israel over defending our First Amendment rights. “It’s all about the Benjamins baby” (a reference to $100 bills), Omar tweeted.
Cupp’s response to Omar’s ignorant tweet was to call it a “vile comment, suggesting Israel’s supporters in Congress are beholden to (pro-Israel lobbyists).” So offended was she that she called upon some of those accused contributors to congressional venality to join her in righteous chastisement and, predictably, the lobbyists did just that. But what’s more interesting is that she made no mention of the original tweet that prompted Omar’s “vile comment.”
Cupp began her article by comparing Omar’s predicament with those of Virginia’s blackface governor and attorney general, whom she vindicated because their “policies have been good for blacks.” The point of this seemingly unrelated issue is that while these two men are redeemable on the basis of their policies, Omar is not on the basis of hers, which is what Cupp and her lobbyist sources are really targeting.
Omar supports the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) campaign, a peaceful, democratic means of pressuring Israel into relenting in its illegal settlement activity and occupation of Palestine. For this transgression Cupp advises not forgiveness but that Omar be held accountable for her policies — justice-seeking policies that are aimed at breaking unjust policies, here and in Israel.
It should be noted that a few months ago CNN fired commentator Marc Lamont Hill for a speech at the U.N. in which he condemned the Israeli occupation and appeared to support BDS.
John Costello
McFarland
