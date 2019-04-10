Dear Editor: As a longtime reader and contributor to this column, I wish to express my gratitude to Lynn Danielson, who is retiring from her role as its editor. I deeply appreciate Lynn’s fostering a lively debate on U.S. foreign policy. Local paper’s letters columns — including this one’s at times — often seem to eschew such issues but Lynn treated them just like any issue Cap Times readers raised.
I would also like to welcome our new opinion editor, Jessie Opoien, and take her up on her invitation to suggest “how to make this opinion section a place where intelligent debates flourish and where thoughtful discussions thrive."
Allow your experience as a reporter of state and local politics to inform your approach to editing the column, to be sure, but please render due consideration to the important role the country as a whole plays in shaping our state, and the role our foreign policy plays in shaping the country. Allow your readers a forum for debating the primary issues forming their world.
Thanks again, Lynn, and enjoy your retirement. Welcome to the matrix, Jessie.
John Costello
McFarland
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.