Dear Editor: The current president of the United States and the governor of Wisconsin have silenced voices in governmental offices to prohibit any official discussion of global warming. Silencing the voices of science is the first act of a dictatorship.
Today I talked with a grocery worker from Nigeria. His countrymen view Donald Trump as a third-world dictator. Trump has openly indicated that he wants a judicial system to free him of accountability.
It was the judiciary in Germany in 1942 that gave a green light to the wholesale killing of millions. See the black-and-white film, "Judgment at Nuremberg."
Trump was a crooked landlord in New York. He has created his own swamp of friends who are determined to drain the U.S. treasury while he can be the president over an economic oligarchy.
I am asking you to vote for Tony Evers for governor, Tammy Baldwin for the U.S. Senate and every Democrat running for office to repair our democracy and maintain freedom of the press.
John Coover
Madison
