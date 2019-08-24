Dear Editor: Partisan gerrymandering, a political process, brings out one of the evils of a government of free people. In Wisconsin in 2011, voting districts were created secretly by Republicans to assure that many thousand Wisconsin citizens are not represented in the Wisconsin Senate or Assembly.
Partisan gerrymandering is the drawing of political maps to serve one party by consciously and cleverly rigging district maps so that their voters will dominate more districts, thus giving them more seats, and more votes.
“The people of Wisconsin have a clear view that the maps should not be rigged,” said Sachin Chheda, director of the Fair Election Project, which advocates nonpartisan redistricting. This is done by civil servants drawing these maps, every 10 years.
Fair Maps has been gathering supporters of fair elections, so that Wisconsin can have a fair vote where voting districts are drawn by civil servants and not by politicians. Forty-seven Wisconsin counties have passed Fair Maps resolutions out of 72 counties.
In a January statewide poll by Marquette Law School, 72% of respondents supported a nonpartisan commission to draw legislative maps.
Sen. Dave Hansen and Rep. Robyn Vining have introduced a bill for nonpartisan redistricting. Three Republicans in the Assembly have agreed to be co-sponsors: Reps. Todd Novak, Travis Tranel and Joel Kitchens.
Call your state representative or senator and tell them you want fair maps.
John Coover
Madison
