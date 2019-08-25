Dear Editor: At least 365,000 U.S. troops died in the Civil War to defeat the Confederacy, a racist slave holding tyranny that felt it acceptable to murder, rape and terrorize African Americans. In addition the U.S. lost 419,400 to defeat the Nazis, a fascist regime that slaughtered millions. What great irony now with a president who sympathizes with Nazis, Confederates and white supremacists.
Unfortunately, we have been unable to rid the world of the horrors of racism, fascism and white supremacy. In fact, barley a month goes by without persons with these beliefs committing mass murder. Racist right-wing violence is the biggest threat to our nation.
This past weekend when white supremacists tried to hold a rally in Portland, many showed up to oppose them. Some were affiliated with Antifa, an antifascist organization, which has not known to have killed anyone, and all our President Trump could say was to threaten to label Antifa a terror organization. The president had no similar strong words for the Confederates, Nazis and white supremacists holding the rally. The Office of the President of the United States is held by a Fascist white supremacist. Our former enemies have managed to take power. It is imperative that we organize and fight to destroy this as we had done previously.
John Carey
Madison
