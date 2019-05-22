Dear Editor: As the 2020 presidential election nears, voters will have the opportunity to choose a candidate to run against Trump, the worst president the nation has had. The current leading candidate for the Democrats is Biden. Polls show his lead at 35-39 percent. Before Democrats rush to give Biden the nomination, it is important we look at his record. Biden was a U.S. Senator form 1973-2009. On almost every issue Biden has been on the wrong side. On war, Biden voted for war on Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq. Voted for the Patriot Act. Voted for the partial birth abortion ban. Voted for No Child Left Behind. Biden voted for NAFTA and TPP. Biden has a consistent record of being pro Wall Street. We should learn from the 2016 election which led to Trump's victory. Hillary Clinton, a conservative candidate, led to Trump winning. The election of Trump was helped by voters who wanted change, and did not see improvements in their lives under Obama. If one were to compare Clinton to Biden, it would be possible to argue, Biden has been worse for the working class and poor, and could lead to Trump winning the popular vote and re-election.
John Carey
Madison
