John Calderone: Sheila Briggs will meet education challenges head on

Dear Editor: We need to do better in our education of Wisconsin students. The events of the last year highlight what we have known for many years: access to a quality education in our state continues to be primarily based not on equity or fairness, but on a child’s zip code.
Today we have a unique opportunity to improve how we educate all our children. We have a new leader running for Wisconsin state superintendent of schools who understands there cannot be winners and losers in education.
On Feb. 16, I will be voting in the spring primary for Sheila Briggs to be our next state superintendent and I encourage my fellow citizens to read about Sheila and then do the same.
Sheila Briggs has focused her professional life on students and their families. She was a teacher and a principal, and now serves as assistant state superintendent. Her background and experience offers Wisconsin residents a unique opportunity to elect a leader who actually understands what it will take to bring fairness and equity to all our children, teachers and schools.
The stakes are high. The direction of primary education in our state for the next four years and beyond hangs in the balance. I implore all citizens to do their homework, read about the issues and challenges facing our children, and read about Sheila Briggs' efforts to meet these challenges head on. We need to do better and we have the opportunity.
John Calderone
Mount Horeb
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.