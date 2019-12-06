Dear Editor: In response to Robert Kasten's column: “..they’d better not try to pass themselves off as “moderates” in 2020, because we’ll know better than to fall for that fiction again..”
What about the Trump administration passing themselves off as conservative and having a trillion-dollar deficit? Ridiculous!
John Bufford
Fitchburg
