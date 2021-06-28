John Beard: Column on menstrual products for inmates inaccurate

Dear Editor: I’m afraid there has been a serious misunderstanding (re: "State needs to provide menstrual products in prisons," posted June 24). The Wisconsin Department of Corrections does, in fact, provide free menstrual products to persons in our care, contrary to what was stated in the column.
Both pads and tampons are provided, and in different sizes. They are available free of charge and without requiring permission. People in Wisconsin DOC care can take products they need from a centrally located area in their housing unit, if they are in the general population. For those in restrictive housing or other areas with limited movement, someone makes rounds with a cart, offering these products.
Persons in our care can also request menstrual products if, for some reason, they are not readily available at the time of the request. Again, this request occurs without requiring permission, without limiting quantity, and is always free of charge. Additionally, different or preferred brands can be ordered through canteen.
John Beard
DOC communications director
