Dear Editor: I hope Democrats in the Legislature can do something to stop Scott Walker, Scott Fitzgerald and Robin Vos — the most ego-maniacal power-grabbing people I can ever remember seeing in our state government. To say that now that they are losing the governorship, that hmmmm, it might be a good time to strip the governor of some of the powers he’s grabbed while the GOP had the control is so despicable. They are in effect telling the people of Wisconsin right out: “Here’s what we are going to do, and if you don’t like it too bad."
I’ve lived my whole life in Wisconsin (over 70 years) and I’m so fed up with what the Republicans have done to our state.
I ask the Democrats to watch for whatever the Republicans try to pass in their “lame duck” session.
John Baumann
Madison
