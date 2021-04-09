 Skip to main content
John Baumann: Georgia voting laws are the real crime

Dear Editor: I’ve been seeing a lot of backlash to the MLB’s decision to pull this year’s All Star game out of Georgia. I’ve got a message for Gov. Kemp and the state legislators who have enacted laws restricting people’s right to cast ballots and making it a crime to distribute food and water to folks who have to wait for hours in line just to perform their civic duty. A crime! That is just plain deplorable! I’ll tell you what’s a crime. It’s a crime to create the conditions that make it necessary for poor folks to have to stand in line for hours in order to cast their ballots. I’d be curious to know how many wealthy Atlanta suburbanites and folks in other Republican-dominated counties have to wait in line for — oh, wait! Those people have the resources to vote absentee. Problem solved.

John Baumann

Madison

