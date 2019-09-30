Dear Editor: 2.9 billion fewer birds can be heard in North America today than in 1970, according to a front page story in the New York Times. What does their silence tell us?
What can we possibly hear in their silence when our own natural habitat — the comfortable work week which provided for a balance of work and life — has become contaminated by ceaseless job demands, leaving one too exhausted to even read a story on these birds?
Between 1979 and 2006, "the percentage of workers in the top quintile of earners who work more than 50 hours a week nearly doubled," David Brooks informs us in his recent column for the Times, citing from "The Meritocracy Trap." In it, author Daniel Markovits describes the barren lives of lawyers working 12-hour days and investment bankers working 17-hour days. Small wonder the skies are likewise barren.
Al Gore, writing in this Sunday's New York Times, leaves it to more of these elite workers — business leaders and policy makers — to make the enlightened decisions necessary to tackle climate change. I wonder how many of them have regular meal times with their families or routinely experience the joy of direct contact with nature?
A new ethos, built from the ground up, is needed to actually restore wholeness and balance to the earth. Biodiversity in nature is truly inseparable from the biodiversity of our daily lives. Healthy relationships, passions and paid work can again all exist in harmony, like birds, people and habitats did in 1970.
John Baird
Middleton
