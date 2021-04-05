John Baird: Those who view world in utilitarian terms are in conspiracy with totalitarians

Dear Editor: In the report, "The Uyghur Genocide: An Examination of China's Breaches of the 1948 Genocide Convention," human rights experts conclude that China intends to destroy the Uyghur ethnic minority.
In the Xinjiang region, since 2017, between 800,000 and 2 million Uyghur and other Muslim minorities have been detained without charge in reeducation camps. 80,000 have been forced to work in factories and a half million, in 2018 alone, have been forced to pick cotton.
Inside the camps, detainees must renounce Islam and recite communist slogans. Systematic rape and torture prevail. Outside, thousands of mosques have been destroyed or closed. The state monitors the population through a network of police stations and a mandatory program called "Physicals for All," that collects everyone's DNA and biometric data. Families must open their doors to party officials who indoctrinate them in "Xi Jinping Thought." They're even told what names they can give their children.
In searching for the root cause of these abuses, a good place to start is Hannah Arendt's "The Origins of Totalitarianism." She argues that totalitarian regimes kill "the juridical person," who then is subject to arbitrary arrest, detention and total domination. In Xinjiang, total domination is a huge data base called the Integrated Joint Operations Platform, which creates lists of "suspicious" people. During one week in 2017, 15,000 of these were flagged by the algorithm and detained.
In such an "open-air prison," Arendt argues, human life is superfluous and human spontaneity a threat. The state's power, she writes, "can only be secured if literally all men, without a single exception, are reliably dominated in every aspect of their life."
Governments and corporations which continue to view our world in strictly utilitarian terms, driven only by profit, are truly in a silent conspiracy with these totalitarian instruments.
John Baird
Middleton
