Dear Editor: "If thought corrupts language, language can also corrupt thought." So wrote George Orwell in his essay "Politics and the English Language."
This maxim neatly summarizes the short road from 2016, when Republicans tried to force the Library of Congress — Newspeak fashion— to use the term "illegal alien" in its subject headings, to May of last year, when President Trump vented his corrupted thoughts about immigrants at a White House meeting: "These aren't people, these are animals," he said.
The truth about our immigration policy — the real problems and real solutions — is aptly given by Rep. Veronica Escobar, Democrat of Texas, in her Jan. 18 op/ed in the New York Times: "Ignoring the True Border Crisis." In contrast to Trump's imaginary "threatening mass of humanity," Ms. Escobar tells us of "the mother who, in our presence, asked for a cup of water for her toddler, only to be told that the facility was out of cups."
I wonder how Mr. Trump has become so obsessed with his wall, which is completely disassociated from the complex reality of the border situation as described by Ms. Escobar? Orwell gives us an important clue: "When you think of something abstract, you are more inclined to use words from the start." Just as the word "wall" never lands on the ground to confront the details of illegal border crossings, so "illegal" defines a fiction — the abstract and nameless migrant.
Think about this ignominious title "illegal alien" for a moment. Where inside of these words can a mother find room for herself and her thirsty toddler? Trump has already built his wall inside of this term, a wall that keeps out the uniqueness of every human being we meet face to face.
John Baird
Middleton
