Dear Editor: Who among us is truly happy to live in this fen of stagnant waters that is our state of negative polarization? Dislike for one's own party, disdain for the other — such stifled thinking should point us to the missing soul of politics: the individual who thinks and acts with independence.
Happily, this state's own Sen. Robert La Follette, a progressive Republican, was one such individual. His fame spread westward to Wyoming, where my great-uncle edited a newspaper. Following the 1922 midterm election, he had this to say: "It was a victory of the people against party organizations. Sen. La Follette in Wisconsin defied the party organization and denounced the administration (of Warren Harding) just as strongly as he opposed the former Wilson administration, yet he won by a majority of a quarter of a million votes."
One lodestar from that era was in fact a botanist. Liberty Hyde Bailey put into practice the "nature-study spirit" when teaching his students; here is just the spirit we need to quicken these stale political waters. Listen to his essay from 1905 entitled "The Meaning of the Nature-Study Movement": "The old idea of the model flower is an unfortunate one, simply because the model flower does not exist in nature. The model flower, the complete leaf, and the like, are inferences; and the pupil should begin with things and not mere ideas."
Accordingly, the nature-study teacher says to the child: "Go and find me a flower, and let us see what it is." Imagine applying this method to politics! It would cut right through the whole GIGANTIC ABSTRACTION of parties. It would say to the voter: "Go and find me a candidate, irrespective of party; now let's see what are the concrete words and actions which make him or her a unique individual."
John Baird
Middleton
