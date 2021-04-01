John Alliet: Yannette Figueroa Cole is the best choice for District 10

Dear Editor: I am a long-time resident of the Midvale Heights neighborhood, and I support Yannette Figueroa Cole for District 10 alder. Yannette is the best choice for our city, our district and our neighborhood. She is focused on critical issues like supporting fair and secure housing for all, alternative emergency responses to mental health crises, and, most importantly, Yannette is committed to a city budget that invests in people and strives to meet their basic needs. As she has said, “a healthy community is a safe community.”
Yannette’s background — particularly her substantial body of work helping people in our city who are experiencing homelessness — makes her the best candidate to represent our community, and an alder of whom we can be proud.
Conversely, Yannette’s opponent in this race lacks the resume and depth of knowledge to be an effective alder; she lacks the passion and commitment to building a truly safe community in District 10 and Madison.
I urge my neighbors and fellow District 10 residents to vote by April 6 and to support Yannette Figueroa Cole!
John Alliet
Madison
