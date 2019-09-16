Dear Editor: President Trump is working to counteract the lower prices that farmers are facing. One of the ways he is doing this is by allowing retailers to sell E15 gasoline — gasoline blended with 15% ethanol – year-round. Biofuels are produced from energy-rich crops like corn, so farm families were hopeful that this would open the market and increase demand. Wisconsin’s nine ethanol plants already provide a market for 180 million bushels of corn each year.
But the EPA has been handing out “small refinery” exemptions that allow multibillion-dollar oil companies like Exxon and Chevron to cut renewable fuels out of the market. This has effectively eliminated more than four billion gallons of ethanol demand.
By handing out these refinery exemptions, the EPA is supporting large oil companies at the expense of farmers everywhere, but especially here in Wisconsin. Ethanol production contributes more than a billion dollars to the state economy, driving $533 million in income and supporting 7,745 jobs. Our leaders in Washington need to step up to the plate and end the abuse.
John Ainsworth
Shawano
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.