Joel Winnig: Vote for Jill Karofsky on April 7

Dear Editor: I urge you to vote for Judge Jill Karofsky for Supreme Court. Jill has been a dedicated public servant her entire career. She has been a prosecutor, victim advocate and trial judge. Given her intellect and drive, she could have made far more money as a lawyer had she gone into private practice. Instead, she has devoted her career to serving the public. On the Supreme Court, she will be a leader in the effort to return independence and integrity to the court.

Our current Supreme Court is an embarrassment to the people of Wisconsin. Ever since the Koch brothers and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce have targeted the court for corporate ownership, the court has been a political body. Our current Chief Justice Pat Roggensack is probably the worst Chief Justice in the history of the court. She has dragged the court back years into secrecy and clandestine operations. Politifact Wisconsin has rated Justice Kelly’s claim to be a “maverick,” mostly false. Kelly votes consistently with the ethically compromised Roggensack. Kelly was appointed by ex-Gov. Walker to do the bidding of the right wing interests for whom Walker danced as a feudal serf. Kelly has not disappointed those powerful interests, as he has faithfully done their bidding. Kelly was a lawyer in Milwaukee so his lack of qualifications for the Supreme Court is well known to lawyers there. In the Milwaukee Bar Association poll almost as many lawyers rated him as UNQUALIFIED as qualified. Vote Dan Kelly off the court.