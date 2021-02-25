Joel Gratz: Those responsible for secret East High surveillance should be fired

Dear Editor: As a 40-year-plus Madison resident, taxpayer, school district graduate and a 20-year neighbor to East High School, I am disgusted to learn of the Madison school administrators who had secret cameras installed at East High School. I would never have thought that our school district staff would contemplate, much less act on such a secret plan.
We know from the investigation the surveillance was against district policy and undertaken by multiple administrators who all knew better than to conduct such an operation. The level of trust eroded by this action among staff, parents and students (each already impacted by the previous situation with the DECA instructor at East) are undoubtedly immeasurable. Not to mention the apparent violation of the individual's employment rights targeted by the surveillance who rightfully should be seeking damages against the district.
There must be clear, swift and impactful discipline against those responsible that can be nothing short of immediate firing. Regardless of how well regarded the administrators may have been previously, all have no excuse for not knowing and acting appropriately. They each deserve firing to restore the confidence of the public.
Joel Gratz
Madison
