Joel Ehrlich: Capitol attack was by fascists, not Antifa

Dear Editor: After the insurrection, right-wing sites immediately started circulating the pathetic claim that the people involved were not Trumpers, they were Antifa. That is, the Anti-Fascists.

For the record, I am opposed to fascism. And no, it wasn’t "Antifa." It was the Pro-Fascists, who have an organization, social media presence, and face in the White House. Now we need a convenient label to counter the lie. I don’t have one. ProFa? ProFasc? Let’s find a label to remind people where evil truly lurks.

Joel Ehrlich

Madison

