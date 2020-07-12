Joe Warfel: We unite, or we fall

Dear Editor: It is my belief that the steep political divide in the U.S. is inhibiting our country as a world leader, and causing deep divides that may take centuries to heal.
It is easy to do things that seem logical at the time, only for our descendants to realize the catastrophic consequences of seemingly harmless activities. Like slavery.
It is with that intent that I am writing this. The boiling hate between liberals and conservatives, Democrats and Republicans, gays and cis folks, the old and the young, and blacks and whites is so fierce that is is destroying our nation.
One administration cannot make changes, cannot work toward a common goal 'til they are swept from office for an administration of the opposite party destroys their progress.
Infighting has caused progress to halt, rights to be denied, and minorities to be repressed. A house divided against itself can not stand.
The people of this country will never agree. But an endless battle for the upper hand is degenerate and pointless. If we unite over shared principles and goals, rather fighting for less important, smaller ones, we can stand. If we are incapable of this, we will crumble like so many empires through history.
Equality. Justice. Safety. Freedom. Centuries ago, our founding fathers and mothers broke away from unjust rules. Look back. Read about our founding principles. Find common ground.
We unite, or we fall.
Joe Warfel
Madison
