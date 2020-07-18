Joe Warfel: We need to return to the nation's founding ideals

Dear Editor: No empire lasts forever. Through military domination and repression we have maintained a strong face. These tactics have also led to infighting.
The ideals with which this nation was founded are dead. Where there once was peace, there is only war. Where there once was hope, there is despair. Where there once was a government of dreamers, hopers, immigrants and thinkers, we have a government of corrupt bureaucracy of those who try harder to defeat opponents than make things better for their constituents. We are dying, slowly but surely.
Humanity. This is the priceless concept which our nation needs preserve. Countless groups have fought for reform, trans rights, black rights, immigrant rights, the planet, humanity, liberty and so much more.
If they do succeed, it takes countless hours and countless dollars. It is as if the establishment refuses to be swayed by outsiders — we the people.
We need leaders who listen to each voice.
We need leaders who choose positions impartially.
We need leaders who treat everyone as human beings.
We need leaders who genuinely care.
Most things won’t age well over 200 years. That includes a system that has created the tyrants it so sought to remove.
I am asking — no, I am begging — everyone this system has put into power to shake of apathy and strive toward justice, love, equality, and freedom — our founding ideals.
Joe Warfel
Madison
