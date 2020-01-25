Joe Warfel: 'Reasonable Republicans' are all around us

Dear Editor: Paul Fanlund's "McCarthy, Ike, and the woeful politics of today" had me shaking my head.
Mr. Fanlund spent a great deal of his most recent article discoursing on the fear-mongering and name-calling of notable Republicans. At the end of his letter, however, he asks "where the reasonable Republicans are."
I am an avid liberal, but Mr. Fanlund, let me tell you where you will find reasonable Republicans. You will find them in your family, your friends and your community. I don’t think anyone can live without being positively impacted by members of the other party. Don’t get me wrong — I have no love for those in office who imprison children and order the deaths of innocents. I do however have much love for the many reasonable Republicans in my life.
Joe Warfel
Madison
