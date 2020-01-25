Joe Warfel: 'Reasonable Republicans' are all around us

Joe Warfel: 'Reasonable Republicans' are all around us

Dear Editor: Paul Fanlund's "McCarthy, Ike, and the woeful politics of today" had me shaking my head.

Mr. Fanlund spent a great deal of his most recent article discoursing on the fear-mongering and name-calling of notable Republicans. At the end of his letter, however, he asks "where the reasonable Republicans are."

I am an avid liberal, but Mr. Fanlund, let me tell you where you will find reasonable Republicans. You will find them in your family, your friends and your community. I don’t think anyone can live without being positively impacted by members of the other party. Don’t get me wrong — I have no love for those in office who imprison children and order the deaths of innocents. I do however have much love for the many reasonable Republicans in my life.

Joe Warfel

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics