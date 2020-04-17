Joe Warfel: Is there a way to allow dogs in parks with effigy mounds?

Dear Editor: Regulations prohibiting dogs from city parks were recently repealed. As someone who walks my dog daily, I was overjoyed. Today, however, I walked to Hudson Park with my pet, only to find signs warning dog walkers to keep away under threat of fine.

Upon doing research, I realized this exception to the new law was most likely due to the presence of the effigy mounds in the park. I have always been careful to keep my dog some yards away from these mounds, due to their importance to local peoples and to history.

However, The mounds at the park are located towards the two ends of the park. The lakefront path the connects these areas, and the beach, are a distance from any mounds, are considered part of the park and therefore off-limits to canines.

The problems caused by this are clear: parts of the park, and parts of the lake, are inaccessible legally to a large part of people exercising with their pets by the lakes, and many people ignore these regulations, violating the law. For many of us who walk our dogs, it is our only chance to get out of the house and take a walk, therefore robbing so many people of the chance to spend time in these beautiful locations is very unfortunate.