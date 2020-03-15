Joe Warfel: Democrats should unite behind Biden

Dear Editor: To get some business out of the way: I do not support Bernie Sanders. Why? Not because of his socialist ideals — in an ideal world, I would be a socialist. However, the reality today is that we cannot let our preferences for candidates get in the way of the real issue: Mr. Trump. Once again, the editorial writers of the Capital Times epitomize the feuds that will allow the current administration to continue unhindered. I believe Joe Biden’s message of uniting the party — and the country — is what we need right now. Accusing left Democrats of "maligning and castigating mainstream liberals" is nothing but maligning and castigating left liberals. Let’s get over our differences and defeat Trump as a united party. Let’s go, Joe!
Joe Warfel
Madison
