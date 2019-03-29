Dear Editor: I’ve never met anyone as dedicated to local politics as Jim White. I’ve managed the Madison Isthmus Neighborhood Team (MINT) with Jim for three years. He’s a great teammate and close friend. Jim is the best choice for District 2 alder.
Last fall, when MINT desperately needed office space, Jim worked tirelessly to find a space where we could organize. We had been working out of a coffee shop, but it wasn’t practical anymore. We needed somewhere to register and train over 100 volunteers, and run canvasses and phone banks. We also needed to sort and store tens of thousands of pieces of campaign literature. We were running entirely on our own money, and we couldn’t afford to rent a space for MINT.
Undeterred, Jim made calls, texted people, and sent emails asking for help. He didn’t stop until office space was generously donated. The work we did in that office helped get almost 100 percent voter turnout on the isthmus last fall. It couldn’t have happened without Jim’s hard work.
That’s just one example of Jim’s passion and dedication. He always finds a way to get things done. Vote for Jim White on April 2. He’ll work just as hard to solve problems as the next alder in District 2.
Joe Siskind
Madison
