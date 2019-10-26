Dear Editor: When I served as a military intelligence officer, I learned that any harm, confusion or fear you can cause the enemy makes it easier to defeat them. The mantra was, "Never pass up the opportunity to f*** with the enemy."
Today, we have daily shootings across the country. We live in fear of going to public events, walking down State Street at night and letting our kids go to the mall. Our children go to school in bunkers. Kindergartners practice active-shooter drills. We know victims and those who escaped with their lives.
As GOP leaders Robin Vos, Scott Fitzgerald, Ron Johnson and Mitch McConnell sit on their hands, offering “thoughts and prayers” like Paul Ryan before them, ask yourself, “Who is f***ing with whom? Who is the enemy here? Who is receiving the incoming fire?” We are, the citizens of Wisconsin and the United States.
Make no mistake, the oligarchs of Russia are most threatened by the exercise of western democracy. They have f***ed with our elections and have bankrolled the NRA. The NRA-owned GOP has enabled daily violence with their lax weapon access laws.
If we don’t want to live in a war-zone, having to worry about cover, concealment and a quick exit, we need to hold GOP leaders accountable. They've taken the Russian-NRA blood money and allow the killing to continue. Their silence is consent.
Get active like your kid’s life depends upon it. Because it does.
Joe Plasterer
Madison
