Dear Editor: I heartily support Mike McCabe as our future governor because I have worked with him up close.
I served on the board of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign when Mike was the director. That experience gave me an opportunity to see not only how long and hard Mike continually works, but to see the depth of his commitment to positive, competent government that helps ordinary people.
As a journalist, Mike knows how to make his points effectively. Mike knows government. He knows the Legislature. He is a fierce fighter for those things that we care about. Mike gets it on the issues that matter to us: health care, civil rights, freedom of choice, free and fair elections, criminal justice reform, the economy and job development, as well as education. He has homed in on the key leverage points for this state, while fighting against the corrosive influence of big money on those decisions.
Joe McClain
McFarland
