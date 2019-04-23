Dear Editor: In his April 16 column, John Hamilton points out the failings of the Democratic Party but stops short of any real solutions. He suggests that the Garvey campaign did everything right but they lost to Thompson. He needs to present what he feels the Democrats should do to seal the deal.
Joe Kallas
Princeton
