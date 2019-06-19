Dear Editor: Thanks for Spencer Black’s great column on ATC’s half-billion-dollar boondoggle proposal.
With electricity consumption declining, transmission technology changing and improving, and reliability as good as ever, this transmission line is simply not needed. And every rate-payer in Wisconsin, regardless of your utility company, would have to pay for it for decades to come.
If permitted by the Public Service Commission, it would essentially destroy cherished scenic drives to state parks, Mineral Point, Spring Green and Dubuque. The Military Ridge State Trail would be rendered useless since the proposed line towers over it. Organic farms would be sprayed with swaths of herbicide, nature preserves disrupted, property values dropped and views disturbed for miles in every direction.
So why build an unnecessary transmission line? Because ATC doesn’t build what’s needed, they build what makes their shareholders money. They are a for-profit company that can misuse eminent domain, take your land away for outdated projects and pass the costs on to the public.
But you can still help stop it by making your voice heard:
1) Please attend the final Public Service Commission hearings! Bring your friends and family. This is our final opportunity to let them know what we think. Meeting dates are on “Driftless Defenders” and “No ATC” websites.
2) Contact your state representatives and Gov. Tony Evers and let them know that you are opposed to the CHC ATC proposal.
Joe Fischer
Madison
