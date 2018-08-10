Dear Editor: Your vote on Tuesday, Aug. 14, will decide who challenges Walker to be governor of Wisconsin. Historically, voter turnout for primary elections has been low. That means your vote counts.
Our votes will be for Mike McCabe. McCabe was raised a Wisconsin farm boy, with Wisconsin values and respect for Wisconsin's rich history of forward thinking. He is an independent thinker running as a Democrat who believes in community and country over political party.
Mike stresses that we have more in common than what divides us. We are concerned about the same issues. And we should be able to talk with one another about them with respect to find compromises.
McCabe has been active in public service for decades, especially as director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, without being a politician. He understands voter suppression, tax loopholes, and the need for universal broadband access. He supports better roads and bridges and local control. He is the best choice to lead for economic, social, environmental, educational, and health care justice.
Mike believes we need to get big money out of politics, and the way to do that is by combining people power with big ideas. He has limited donations to $200. He is counting on grassroots participation to get the word out and engage people for change. Learn more at GovernorBlueJeans.com and look at his free online book "Blue Jeans in High Places."
McCabe is the best candidate to return Wisconsin to its roots of integrity and leadership and bring the people together around the common good. Don't let this be a "coulda, woulda, shoulda" election that you later regret.
Citizenship is not a spectator sport. Vote. We look forward to seeing McCabe debate and defeat Walker in November.
Joe and Linda Mastalski
Hazelhurst
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.