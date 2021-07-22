Jodi Muerhohff: Steil promotes lies about Kenosha response

Dear Editor: Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said repeating a lie doesn’t make it true, referring to misinformation about rioting following Jacob Blake’s shooting.
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil hasn’t learned that lesson yet: His recent commentary on the riots promoted the partisan lie that Gov. Tony Evers “let” Kenosha burn.
I live in Kenosha. To me, facts matter.
Kenosha leaders requested help from Evers just hours after the shooting. Evers immediately ordered Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp to activate the National Guard’s Quick Response Force. The force takes minimum 12 hours to mobilize; it’s comprised of people with jobs, families, etc. who quickly make arrangements and travel as ordered. They arrived in Kenosha less than 24 hours after the shooting.
Wisconsin has 7,700 National Guard troops, but only one battalion trained for riot support, which is why, when Knapp requested more troops, Evers obtained assistance from neighboring states.
Evers accepted Trump’s support: U.S. Marshall’s, AFT and FBI agents. The only exception was Homeland Security. Those officers were videotaped in Portland sweeping citizens off the streets into unmarked vehicles without identifying themselves, drawing more protesters to that city, potentially escalating the violence. We had enough violence in Kenosha without that.
Kreuser also said, “Do we all wish this would have all gone faster, that thousands of troops could have arrived immediately to prevent the fatalities, injuries and damage to property caused by the rioting? Of course. But you can’t push an “Easy” button and have the National Guard float down from the sky.”
Kenosha’s Republican County Sheriff, David Beth, who coordinated law enforcement during the unrest, said the state’s response was “fantastic” and Evers “sent everything that we asked for.”
Republican Steil, now rated among the most partisan representatives in Congress, proves with his lie about the governor that he’s certainly earned that rating.
Jodi Muerhohff
Kenosha
