Joanne Keane: Keep Vander Meuelen on Madison School Board

Dear Editor: I support, endorse, and sincerely appreciate Nicki Vander Muelen for her service on the Madison School Board.
For those who don't know, Nicki is a tenacious advocate for those who are beaten down and left behind. As a person with multiple disabilities, Nicki has faced bullying, discrimination and dismissal for most of her life, especially at school. Yet Nicki has endured, overcome and succeeded beyond many expectations!
Nicki not only survived the abuse she was subjected to by her classmates — and the hands-off approach by a shocking number of adults at the time — she has thrived. Nicki successfully completed high school, college and law school. Attorney Vander Muelen focuses her practice on juveniles, particularly those with different abilities who have been targeted, much like her.
Nicki is a tireless advocate for young people and disability rights. She currently serves on the state special education advisory committee. She was recently recognized as "Elected Official of the Year" by The Arc Wisconsin. Moreover, Nicki is one of the most intelligent, capable and gracious people you'd ever have the privilege to meet.
Nicki consistently visits all 50 schools in the district to find good in the schools, make connections with teachers and staff, and inform herself regarding budget decisions. Nicki is a powerful advocate and loyal public servant. She generously gives of herself, including speaking to a group of young women in the community service program Safe Bodies, Strong Voices.
On a personal note, Nicki met my two boys when they were little and accompanied me to professional events. Ever since those days, Nicki always asks about my boys, now a junior and senior at Madison East. Please join me in supporting Nicki — and voting for her to remain on the MMSD School Board. The election is April 7.
Joanne Keane
Madison
