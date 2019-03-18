Dear Editor: As a parent of two students in the Madison School district, I enthusiastically support Cristiana Carusi for the MMSD School Board.
Cristiana has been showing up for Madison students since her daughters, and mine, were just starting out in elementary school a decade ago. She devotes an incredible energy to the cause of making public education work for all our students, and our teachers and staff as well. Also to that end, she staunchly opposes the privatization and corporate “education reforms” that undermine and drain resources from our district.
Cristiana listens carefully and intently, does her homework and digs into the data, and then asks the hard questions and follows up. She has done a phenomenal job of promoting public engagement with the School Board, helping residents of the district understand the issues and take action.
Cristiana will be ready to hit the ground running on Day One as a board member. I invite my neighbors across the city to join me in voting for Cristiana Carusi on April 2.
Joanne Juhnke
Madison
