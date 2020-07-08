Joann Lasch: Thanks to Cameron McLay for policing column

Dear Editor: Thank you for your words of wisdom, Captain McLay, And thank you to all the policemen and policewomen who are true to their professional ethics.

Our communities are blessed to have you.

Joann Lasch

Shawano

