Dear Editor: This is about the media story of a nurse in the California wildfires. She stayed at her hospital getting patients transferred and then joined a convoy of medical staff cars attempting to get to safety. She became surrounded by fire and her car was on fire so she called her husband, probably thinking she was saying goodbye. He told to get out of the car and run. She sought safety in another car, which combusted. She then found a fire engine in the dense heat and smoke-filled air. The firefighters lifted her into the truck, took in more people looking for safety and radioed for air support, but there would be none and they seemed to be out of options. A bulldozer arrived and plowed cars to the side. The fire engine was able to escape back to the nurse’s hospital, the closest and safest place. She immediately went back to work caring for injured people. She took a moment to contact her mother who was finally able to confirm that the nurse’s husband and children were safe.
This nurse — with others — showed astounding professionalism and courage to get patients to safety before seeking safety herself. Then, facing extraordinary odds, she persevered and went back to helping others again.
Our president whines if he has to be out in the rain. I hope he can comprehend the lesson here and is humiliated by his cowardice and lack of honor. Yeah, sure. The rest of us can surely recognize him for what he is and what this amazing nurse represents. Talk about the better angels.
JoAnn Gruber-Hagen
Madison
