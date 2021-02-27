Joanie Ouellette: Ron Johnson, please don't run for office again

Dear Editor: Sen. Ron Johnson, please do not run for office again. Do not waste voters' time taking a candidate position from someone who would better represent the state of Wisconsin.
Your recent comments that the uprising at the U.S. Capitol was not an armed insurrection, which are now making national news, will negatively cost our state in tourist dollars, potential business investment and applications to our wonderful universities. Because your statements are a poor reflection of what Wisconsin is really all about. We are not ignorant people. Nor can we be bamboozled into not believing that what we saw and heard with our own eyes and ears did not happen.
If this is what you truly believe, that the events of the Capitol were not an armed insurrection, then you should not represent me or many others in Wisconsin that see it in a different and more alarming way. Please do not continue making fools of us here in Wisconsin. Please stop talking and please do not embarrass us any more by running for an office that you misrepresent.
Joanie Ouellette
Madison
