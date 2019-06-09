Dear Editor: In the June 5 edition of the Cap Times, I saw the photo of the Madison Police Department recruits and thought, “How white they look.” In the same issue, there is a column by Paul Fanlund reporting an interview with Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham in which she talks about racial issues in the Madison schools, and an article on Madison’s support of DREAMers. There are racial issues galore in Madison. I would like to see more on the MPD and why, at least on the surface, its recruits are so lacking in diversity. I would like to hear more about how it plans to represent the interests of an ever more diverse population.
Joan Schilling
Madison
