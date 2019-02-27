Dear Editor: Wisconsin roads need work, but this wouldn’t be a problem if our DOT hadn't spent millions building roundabouts. I don’t object to some roundabouts, but when they install three roundabouts one right after another in a six-block distance, it is ridiculous! The cost of roundabouts is between $1.2 and $1.8 million, according in DOT information. Maybe we should put the Wisconsin DOT on a diet.
Unfortunately the DOT designee, Craig Thompson, was a lobbyist for road builders, so hope for fiscal restraint is not good.
Both Republicans and Democrats in our state house want to cut taxes on middle-income residents but also want to raise the gas tax. At 32.9 cents a gallon, our tax is still high. With a raise in gas tax, any tax cut will be eaten up very quickly. The fact that the gas tax has not been raised since 2006 has helped get our tax in the middle of the pack nationally.
My other concern is removing the ban on climate change work on state time. I have been an environmentalist for more than 50 years. I hate to admit to being an environmentalist and lumped with the crazy people that say we are causing climate change. What caused climate change before man was on earth? The current environmentalists are fat cats after the money! Our government spent $2.4 billion in 1993, $11.6 billion in 2014 and $26.1 billion in 2009 for climate change programs and activities. Scientists are not going to kill the golden goose. A few years ago, a group called Climate Policy Initiative found global investments in climate change reached $359 billion that year and complained that we need $5 trillion.
Joan Rosenberger
Fredonia
