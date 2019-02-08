Dear Editor: No one should have been surprised to learn that, despite having invested four years and more than $15 million in the Madison School District’s Behavior Education Plan, bad behavior has nearly doubled (as was publically reported in November 2018). Unless and until we are willing to truthfully address the root causes of our problems, we have no hope of solving them.
We have been experiencing the breakdown of the family for decades. According to the Pew Research Center, 41 percent of children in America today are born to single women. Equally alarming, the greatest percentages of single women giving birth are high school educated or less.
The fundamental work of the family unit is teaching our children how to live; teaching them right from wrong. It’s a tough job and a full-time commitment for two parents from birth to adulthood. Our schools can, and should, be an able partner, but society cannot compensate when the family is failing to do its work. In a liberal city like Madison, anyone attempting to speak truthfully about these real and serious issues is likely to be labeled a hater of some sort.
We speak of perpetrators of violence in the schools as victims and they likely are — victims of parental neglect. Wake up Madison. We have 13-year-olds jacking cars in the middle of the night. It’s time for some truth telling.
Joan Ellis Beglinger
Cross Plains
