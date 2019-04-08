Dear Editor: Post-Election Day, the Cap Times asserted, “Wisconsin should address damage done by big money from outside interests.”
The Supreme Court race and the Madison mayoral race were highlighted. Specifics focused on the last minute $1 million-plus from the Republican State Leadership Committee to support Brian Hagedorn and $40,000 from a Milwaukee PAC to support Satya Rhodes-Conway. The overall point of the piece was important and worth considering; however, no credible exemplar of outside money in the Supreme Court race could exclude the money specifics for Lisa Neubauer. Outside Democratic group spending for Neubauer was reported at greater than 14-to-1 over Hagedorn, led by big-name Democrat Eric Holder, who visited our state in an effort to influence our election.
As I watched the unrelenting demonization of Hagedorn for weeks prior to the election, I fully expected him to lose in a landslide. The term “fake news” has become popular, not only to shine the spotlight on outright lies, but also to illuminate the more dangerous practice of selective omission of key information, which can vastly influence perceptions and understandings. An overtly left-leaning publication like the Cap Times should work much harder at balance in an effort to report, and opine, fairly and factually. One can only hope that the serious threats to our democracy being advanced by the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, and the unconscionable assault on human life by expanding late-term abortion legislation, have awakened a sleeping giant — despite fake news and outside money.
Joan Ellis Beglinger
Cross Plains
