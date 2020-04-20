Joan Downs: Why prioritize recreation over health care?

Dear Editor: Perhaps Gov. Evers was not aware that many health care providers, clearly essential services, chose to provide care remotely if possible. I have written to the governor to make him aware of this.

Those of us at high risk may not be able to access our health care providers in person — visiting them remotely is just not the same — or be able to do much at all.

But, while I may not able to get in-person health care, others are allowed, with restrictions, to golf, etc. Excuse me, shouldn't health, not recreation be the priority here? Yes, I am going stir-crazy too, as I have been homebound for weeks. I understand the longing for outside recreation. What I do not understand or agree with is allowing recreation to be a priority when some of us cannot get in-person health care, whether physical or mental.

Joan Downs

Madison

