Joan Downs: Thank you to myvote.wi.gov for accurate voting information

Dear Editor: I am grateful to myvote.wi.gov for providing accurate information about elections, including, but not limited to, absentee ballots.
This is even more important because some voters like myself have received incorrect information from some organizations. In addition, there are some organizations who claim to be working on behalf of certain candidates but who are not working in the best interest of those candidates. For example, some of these groups have allegedly blocked potential supporters from accessing their sites, particularly if the person asks a difficult question.
Of course, blocking any potential supporter doesn't make very much sense. The candidates themselves have little to no control over these groups. But we, the voters, have the last say, by ignoring such groups, relying on getting accurate information from myvote.wi.gov, and by voting for our chosen candidates.
Joan Downs
Madison
